Valley Businesses Give Back Food Drive kicks off

As you shop at some local businesses this month in the Shenandoah Valley, you can also drop off non-perishable items to help the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Jennifer Roberston, who works at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, said this food drive is critical in the summer months as they receive fewer donations.

"The need for hunger is still out and so do our pantries that we work with across the valley," Robertson said. "They still need food to be put on their shelves."

More than 30 locations in the area have drop-off bins.

Last year, businesses donated almost 10,000 pounds of food during the three week food drive. Blue Ridge Insurance Services donated the most food last year and won a 'Unique Champions Trophy.'

Scott Glover from Blue Ridge Insurance Services said the drive may get a little competitive but it's all about helping others.

"All of us need to step up this time of year, maybe even go down and help the mobile food drive," Glover said. "You can see the support not only from the people coming to receive the food but also from the community jumping to help out during that extra time of need."

