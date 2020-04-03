Valley Dance Theater goes digital

The show must go on!

That's the motto at Valley Dance Theater, and when COVID-19 began impacting our area, their mindset was no different.

VDT closed their doors on March 13 due to growing coronavirus concerns. The following two weeks were already designated as Spring Break for the theater, and the staff hoped that after the break, they would be able to jump back in to rehearsals.

"Halfway through that week, I just knew. This was going to go on a little bit longer, and that's when the wheels started turning," Kimberly Field, VDT Director, said. "We can't just not dance. It's hard to explain, but for a dancer, it's just this passion."

Not only did Field want to recreate the quality of instruction of the dance classes for students to continue training, but she also wanted to recreate the sense of community that's within the studio.

Field decided to go digital and bring classes to students virtually using Zoom.

VDT is able to stream its entire schedule live for students, which is over 100 classes a week. Teachers can not only instruct students, but they can also connect and interact with them. Each class is also recorded if there are any glitches during the live session.

The studio has been and will continue gearing up for its annual Spring Production, when dancers showcase the choreography they've been working on. However, the Spring Production may have to end up being a Summer or Fall Production depending on how long COVID-19 continues to impact our community.

"I felt a big responsibility to offer our full schedule to our students, as well as to our faculty, the responsibility to keep them employed and interacting with the students was huge for me," Field said.

VDT launched its first classes on Monday, March 30. Field said the feedback has been incredible. She said the hard work to get the classes running has been worth it being able to see the children's faces.

Field said theses classes go beyond dance as well. Teachers give students the chance to just share and talk to each other.

They are also able to schedule Q&A sessions with professionals in the dance field, including Amber Tacy, VDT alum, who is working in New York.

The younger dancers also got a break from training to participate in a virtual tea party.

"We all dressed up in our fanciest clothes, and we drank tea with our pinky up and read them a story, we played games and danced. It was just incredible, we had so much fun," Field said.

Field said she is excited to be able to offer this to all the families to keep them dancing.

"We always say, 'The show must go on, so we're just going to keep going," Field said.