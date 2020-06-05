Valley Fitness in Harrisonburg elated to re-open

Valley Fitness owner Val Holmes was elated to reopen her gym in Harrisonburg on Friday.

Under phase 2 of Governor Ralph Northam's reopening plan, Valley Fitness and other fitness centers and gyms in the commonwealth reopened at 30 percent indoor capacity on Friday.

"I don't remember being this excited in a very very long time," Holmes said. "It's better than Christmas, it's better than my 21st birthday if you can believe that."

Valley Fitness has added special safety precautions, adding sanitizing stations in every room, personal towels and a waiver requiring people working out to say they have not been sick. They've also distanced equipment and workout spaces.

"We put out the equipment and we put the equipment back," Holmes said. "In other words the members don't go get their own equipment. Unless they're done with it, they leave it so we can sanitize it."

Valley Fitness opened at 30 percent capacity. Holmes estimated they'd have somewhere from 200 to 300 people throughout Friday working out.

Holmes is looking forward to things going back to normal.

"I want to be able to stay open," Holmes told WHSV. "So I want to make sure we do this thing right, we're following the regulations, we're keeping the 10 foot distancing rule so that there's not a huge spike and we don't go backwards, because my goal is to go forward."