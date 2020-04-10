Valley Health opens three respiratory care clinics

In an effort to try and protect the community, Valley Health has opened three respiratory clinics around the Shenandoah Valley to decrease exposure to COVID-19 at regular physician's officers and urgent cares.

Over the past several days, clinics have opened up in Martinsburg, Front Royal, and Mount Jackson.

Ben Dolewski, operations manager for the Mount Jackson clinic, said the locations were chosen to make it convenient for patients living in rural areas.

"Its about 25 minutes from Page Memorial Hospital and our hospital down the road in Woodstock about ten minutes, so it's sort of centrally located," Dolewski said. "We have the facilities here, we have the mobile x-ray, we have a great team here, so we thought this was an excellent location to have it."

Jennifer Cunningham, lead physician at the clinic, said staff are also evaluating patients mainly through telehealth screenings first. She said if the patient is experiencing shortness of breath or COVID-19 symptoms, they are asked to be screened at the clinic.

"After the provider determines that they are at risk or that they are a possible COVID-19 patient or that they have shortness of breath and we need to really triage them by laying hands on them, they send them to our clinic." Cunningham said.

Cunnigham said patients who were going to the family medicine clinic they took over are now going to another Valley Health clinic.

The center works similar to the respiratory center set up for Augusta Health in the southern part of the valley.