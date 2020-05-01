This water safety month, remember that drowning is still a leading cause for young children

May is National Water Safety month, and even during the coronavirus pandemic, experts say drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages one through four.

Ashley Beahm, a certified Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) instructor, said no adult or child is drown-proof.

"We want to teach our kids to jump in to Mommy and Daddy, but then when mommy and daddy aren't there, and they're jumping in, it's, you know, it's dangerous for them because they don't have those skills, they're used to someone picking them up," said Beahm.

She warned that most aquatic emergencies do not happen when a family is having pool time.

"It's bathtubs, it's the little inflatable pool that you forgot to dump out. Water tables, coolers, all of those things can put our families at risk for drowning," said Beahm.

She said it is important to always have adults supervising children and to know exactly which person is supervising them and when. She also suggested putting locks and alarms on doors that open to areas where children could access water, and put fences up directly around pools. Behm said it is extremely important to teach your children self-rescue skills.

"So it's just that extra layer that you can give your kids and give them an appreciation for water," said Beahm.

Infant Swimming Resource teaches life-saving skills to children who are ages six months to six years. It prepares them for emergency situations like falling into the water with their clothes on.

"The confidence that comes from teaching them survival skills, and they know and can articulate when they get older, 'I can save myself,'" said Beahm.

Children go through a few weeks of classes that are only a few minutes long to learn the self-rescue skills.

Beahm said that although many people think that flotation devices are life-saving, they can put children at extra risk. She said that the devices give children a false sense of security, and give them muscle memory to be in a drowning position (legs down and head up). She did say that if children are on a boat, to make sure their life jackets will put them on their back if they fall into water.

While Beahm's Valley ISR is shut down right now due to COVID-19 restrictions, she said the plan is to offer sessions in the summer and fall at Valley Fitness.

Beahm suggested parents and caregivers take the extra time they may have at home to get certified in CPR and First Aid online.

For much more information on ISR, click here.