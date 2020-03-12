Valley Jump plans to continue welcoming families and fun

As concerns over the novel coronavirus continue to grow, one Shenandoah Valley business is assuring the community they are staying open.

Valley Jump staff sanitizing the trampoline park. | Credit: WHSV

"All the pads, all the floors, everything is cleaned on a daily basis," Bryant Taylor, with Valley Jump Trampoline Park, said.

While they are taking the coronavirus seriously, they don't plan on closing down because of it.

"We prepare for the flu every year, so we clean every single morning before we open and every night when we close," Taylor said.

Since they already have strong cleaning practices in place, Taylor said they're just doing more of what they have been since they first opened.

"We actually even added an employee last week that's job is to go around clean and disinfect the things we don't get to in the morning, and so we're doing what we can to prevent it," Taylor said.

Valley Jump plans on staying open to have a clean and safe place for families to come out and enjoy.

"We believe that as long as we present a safe environment for our guests to come to and our employees to work at, we're not going to change anything in that regard," Taylor said.

Taylor said the trampoline park has not taken a hit so far as they have been staying busy, and he is welcoming to community to come out for some family fun and to create memories.