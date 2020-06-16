Valley LGBTQ community reacts to historic Supreme Court vote

The Supreme Court made a landmark ruling Monday, protecting LGBTQ people from job discrimination.

In a 6-3 vote, the court ruled that the Civil Rights Act covers gay and transgender workers. The Supreme Court's action is expected to have a major impact on an estimated 8.1 million workers in the United States.

"This step forward is joyous, there was so much joy," Flint Dollar, a teacher at Kate Collins Middle School, said. "Over everything, the relief and the joy."

Dollar has experienced firsthand what it is like to be discriminated against because of his sexual orientation.

Dollar said he was open about his sexual orientation before being hired, but back in 2014, he was fired from his job as a music teacher at Mount de Sales Academy, a Catholic school in Georgia. That decision came after Dollar announced his plans to get married to his now-husband.

"I kept telling my husband, I'm going through this so that I can help somebody else to not go through this," Dollar said. "I'm pushing this so that maybe one day no one else will have to go through what I went through."

Now, the LGBTQ community will be federally protected from being disciplined, fired, or turned down because of their sexual orientation or gender identity – the same way people are protected from those actions being based on their race or sex.

Two of the six historic votes came from the Supreme Court's Republican justices, Neil Gorsuch and John Roberts.

Gorsuch said in the court's majority opinion: "An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex."

"The fact that Neil Gorsuch was the one who wrote the majority opinion just excited me so much to see that one who is considered a conservative justice look at it and say, there's no other way to look at this," Dollar said.

Chris Wood, the founder of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center in Staunton, said now people can feel more comfortable and safe in their careers.

"They can come to work as they feel they should present and not feel like they are going to lose their livelihood and their employment," Wood said.

He said this is a huge step for the LGBTQ community.

"It becomes easier to protect our families and our brothers and sisters who identify as LGBTQ because the law is on our side," Wood said.

Wood said he has experienced workplace discrimination in the past, but nothing compared to LGBTQ individuals who don't fit "societal norms."

"They lose opportunities in employment, they lose opportunities in being able to get proper healthcare, lose opportunities to be able to sometimes take care of their own children," Wood said.

Both Dollar and Wood said while the LGBTQ community has another victory under their belt, there is still work to do.