Valley Mall is open for business in Phase 1

The Valley Mall in Harrisonburg has been open to in-person shopping since Phase 1 of Virginia's reopening plan began last Friday, May 15.

Phase 1, which Governor Northam has said will last two to four weeks, depending on how Virginia's COVID-19 data keeps trending, allowed non-essential retail stores to reopen, with limited capacity and specific guidelines in place, including social distancing and increased sanitation.

According to the Valley Mall, they welcomed a "new phase in how our community is set to rebound after several weeks of government-mandated shutdown."

To allow them to reopen their doors, the mall has implemented enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols, with a particular focus on frequent touchpoints around the facility.

They've also added signs and other safeguards around the mall to remind people to keep social distancing and take necessary precautions to limit any potential spread of COVID-19. Some stores have their own specific, additional measures in place too.

“We are looking forward to seeing our retail partners and welcoming local shoppers back to Valley Mall,” said Cortney Carderelli, Marketing Manager, Valley Mall. “More than ever, people are ready to safely get back to the places and activities they’ve been missing and we are excited to be a big part of this. All of us are committed to ensuring our property can get back to making major contributions to our local economy through jobs, sales taxes and more.”

However, not all stores and restaurants at the mall are open. Many national chains remain closed, including JCPenney, which filed for bankruptcy last week and is planning to permanently close 200 stores around the country.

As of the first full week of Phase 1, open locations at the mall include:

• Belk: (540) 434-4477 *Must use exterior entrance facing RT 33

• Books-A-Million: (540) 434-1670

• Boost Mobile:(540) 560-6449

• California Nails:(540) 564-2700 *Thursday-Sunday by appointment only

• Everything Darlin:(540) 434-2090

• Finish Line: (540) 574-2911

• iFixt: (540) 434-1111

• Journeys:(540) 438-5882

• Lelas Boutique & Valley Treasures: (540) 282-2960

• Luxury Pool and Spa: (540) 434-1963 *By appointment only

• Matthew's Hallmark Shop:(540) 433-9397

• Rack Room Shoes: (540) 432-2338

• Sprint By Touch Tel Communications: (540) 442-6766

• Target:(540) 432-1708

Takeout dining:

• Megamilkshakes: (540) 442-6766 *Please call for specific hours

• Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen: (540) 433-1052 Drive Thru/Delivery available

Auntie Anne's plans to reopen May 22 and JCPenney plans to reopen the week of May 25.

You can find the latest list of what is open at the Valley Mall on their website here.

The mall itself is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays.