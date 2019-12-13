Valley Olive Oil & Balsamic hosts free carriage rides for community

Valley Olive Oil & Balsamic will host a holiday party this weekend for the entire community.

The business recently moved from Elkton to McGaheysville, beside the Thunderbird Cafe on Route 33.

Daniel and Christina McLaughlin own the shop and wanted to spread holiday cheer this weekend.

"We wanted to let people know that we're here and we love the holidays, so we wanted to share that passion for the holiday with everyone," said Christina.

They will offer free horse drawn carriage rides, a meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, activities for children and adults, as well as an opportunity to try the olive oil and balsamics they offer in the store.

"You can try all 50 of them, and have a blast and you can drive home safely," said Christina.

The event involves community vendors with different holiday treats for sale like kettle corn and homemade cookies.

The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and carriage rides will be offered from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.