Valley Pike BBQ Co. planning to reopen after closing due to high meat prices

The coronavirus pandemic hit the meat industry hard when processing plants started closing, causing consumers to see shortages and higher prices at the store and in many restaurants.

Valley Pike BBQ Co. planning to reopen ad meat prices drop. | Credit: WHSV

One local business even decided to close.

"Out of respect for them and the tough financial decision they may have to make in the uncertain market. We would rather take the hit ourselves than ask our wonderful customers and put them in a bit of an uncomfortable position," Trevor Gardner, owner of Valley Pike BBQ Co. said.

The prices for meat were so high that Valley Pike BBQ Co. would have had to charge customers several more dollars for a meal than what they are used to.

Instead of placing that burden on the customers, they decided to temporarily close the food truck.

Now that processing plants are reopening, Valley Pike BBQ Co. is working to do the same.

"I think we have hit the peak, and prices are starting to come back down, so now we're starting to look at reopening, we're looking to hire a couple of people and get back to serving some great BBQ for our local community," Gardner said.

Valley Pike BBQ Co. has been closed since March and only had Old School Burgers open.

