Valley Republicans, Democrats make final push before election

Ahead of Tuesday's election in Virginia, Republicans and Democrats in the Valley are making their final pushes before you head to the polls.

Polls open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Alleyn Harned, the chair for the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, organized volunteers who were calling and going door-to-door to talk to potential voters.

"We're all working together for our future as a community, I'm really hopeful for what tomorrow brings," Harned said. "We're feeling really good. Looking forward to closing this out strong."

Meanwhile, Republican volunteers were also squeezing in the last of their campaigning. Jennifer Brown, the chair of the Sixth Congressional District Republican Committee, went door-to-door in Broadway.

"We're excited this time especially because it is so important that everybody gets out the vote and goes vote because we do have that one-vote majority in the house and the senate," Brown said about Virginia's General Assembly.

Polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.

Stay tuned to WHSV News for the latest race results.