Valley Vital Care offers in-home infusion therapy

Infusion therapy is one way for people with certain diseases to get treatment or manage symptoms.

Valley Vital Care infusion suite. | Credit: WHSV

While infusions are traditionally done in hospital outpatient centers, with patients lined up in chairs side by side, you can get your treatment without having to leave home.

Valley Vital Care in Waynesboro said many immunocompromised patients have missed out on their treatments because they were scared to go to the hospital and be around other people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, given their at-risk status.

But missing out on infusion treatment can make their diseases worse and cause them to go back to the beginning stages.

"It may seem atypical to have an infusion done at home, but what we really want to ensure, especially during this COVID crisis, is that patients have access to their care. If they're scared to go in, we can alleviate that," Preston Estep, Pharmacist and Manager of Valley Vital Care, said.

Only one nurse would come inside the home to give the injection, but Valley Vital Care said they also offer personal infusion suites.

"Patients are isolated to their own room. Family members can come with the patient and they have the room by themselves," Estep said.

Valley Vital Care is an independent-veteran owned pharmacy, and they say they do work with every patient to manage the expenses of infusion therapy.

