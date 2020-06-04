Valley attorneys work curbside to keep up with increased demand of wills

While putting together a will can be difficult, it can be even harder during a pandemic. However, Leitner Law Group in Rockingham County is doing its part to help clients.

Leitner said they have also increased their virtual meetings with clients too.

Cathy Leitner, with the Leitner Law Group, said since the pandemic started attorneys across the Commonwealth have seen an increase in estate plans, especially with those more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

"We are seeing an increase in people asking about that and wanting to get it done and knowing they can get it done in a safe way has helped a lot of people," Leitner said.

In Virginia for a will, you must have witnesses in no interest of your property and be able to sign the document in person.

Her office has started doing virtual meetings with clients but has also been offering drive-up document signings.

"We developed a protocol to do that we've based on what we've done all along for many years," Leitner said. "Doing car signings for people who couldn't physically get out of their car."

Clients can set up an appointment and drive up to their parking lot. From there a client will get a sanitized pen and a table to work on.

Once the client is finished signing the needed documents, witnesses and staff can finish the rest of the paperwork needed.

"With the pandemic, we're all thinking about the worst-case scenario, what might happen," Leitner said. "We know how important it is to have those documents updated and in place to protect their loved ones."