Valley auto shop offering free oil changes for doctors and nurses

For the next 60 days, Shenandoah Automotive will be offering free oil changes for local doctors and nurses.

Steve Faught, owner of Shenandoah Automotive, said he first got the idea when they expanded their pick-up and delivery program to try and increase social distancing while still offering vehicle service.

He said that's when he realized he wanted to take a step further and help those who are fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

"I'm just sure in an emergency like this, stuff like that gets put on the back burners," Faught said. "It's harder to get taken care off because there's so much stuff on their plate every day, this is kind of a way we can ease the burden on them a bit."

Faught said all you have to do is schedule an appointment with them and then show a hospital or work badge.

He said he plans to do the service through pick-up to minimize the amount of customers in their lobby.

Faught also owns Rittenhouse Auto Service off of Singers Glenn Rd. and will be offering the same promotion at that location.