Valley aviation group restores World War II plane to fly over Normandy

On June 6th 1944, the allies invaded Nazi-occupied France at the beaches of Normandy.

A little more 2,000 aircrafts formed the airborne assault that would drop behind enemy lines, later known as the largest invasion in human history.

Miss Virginia was a C-47 plane designed to hold more than a dozen paratroopers before they jumped out of a cargo door, under fire and into the darkness.

In 1990, Karl Stoltzfus, who runs Bridgewater-based Dynamic Aviation bought the plane in hopes to return it to its former glory.

"Mostly all the planes wound in the European theater, 800 of them did Normandy on one day," Stoltzfus said. "But this particular airplane never was deployed overseas."

On Thursday, the plane finally saw the beaches of France after several hours of hard work from the team at Dynamic Aviation.

More than 30 planes reenacted the drop that changed the war at an event called Daks Over Normandy.

Paratroopers were in full gear jumping out of the cargo doors. Miss Virginia was in line with the other C-47 planes recanting the same drop that happened 75 years ago.

"We will inequitably have the best view in the world," Stoltzfus said.

The team put a lot of hard work to make sure it made it over the pond from installing new seats to even upgrading the instruments in the cockpit.

"We upgraded the instrument panel, we upgraded the avionics, the radios, all this past year," Stoltzfus said. "The guys did an amazing job on the cockpit, completely restored the cockpit. It's probably one of the most beautiful C-47's in the world."

He said several veterans sat in the plane who told him it reminds them of where they were decades ago.

"Twelve World War II Veterans, 10 of which could still get into the cockpit, climbed up the aisle and got in the cockpit and the stories they told, I mean it make you cry."

Stoltzfus said what Miss Virginia's mission is now is to keep history from fading.

"World history is very, very, very important and so to whatever extent possible I want to be apart of keeping history alive for America, we just want be able to do our part for history," Stoltzfus said.

