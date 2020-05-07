Valley beekeepers not concerned about 'murder hornet'

With concerns on social media over the Asian giant hornet, also known as the "murder hornet," beekeepers in the Shenandoah Valley say they're much more concerned about weather and mites that may harm their colonies.

The Asian giant hornet was identified in Washington state at the end of 2019 and the hornets are more than 2 inches long.

The bug gets its name because it can take out an entire honey bee colony in just minutes, and its sting carries stronger toxin than most hornets.

But statistically, they aren’t big killers of humans, although it does happen on rare occasions.

If they get into a honeybee hive, they tear the heads off worker bees and the hive pretty much dies. Asian honeybees have defenses to these particular hornets, but honeybees in America don’t.

Sue Mckown, with the Shenandoah Valley Beekeepers Association, said because none have been identified in Virginia, she's not too concerned.

She said during this time of the year, beekeepers are more concerned about Varroa Mites that can harm the health of bees and the weather, with a hard freeze expected this coming weekend.

"If we get a lot of rain, the nectar gets washed out of the flower thereby less foraging can be done by the bees," Mckown said. "Colder temperatures keep bees inside and not being able to go out and forage enough, it also prevents the queen from going out and mating when they need to which is right about now."

Mckown said, because of the size of the hornet, many may misidentify the European hornet, which has been seen in our area for a long time, as the Asian giant hornet. But they're not the same.

She said honeybees have created a self-defense mechanism to take out European hornets that may come into their hive.

"They will ball up on the hornet and create heat by expanding and contracting their wing muscles," Mckown said. "This can bring the temperature up by 150 degrees in the ball and that will kill the hornet but it doesn't harm the bees."

Scientists are still trying to determine how the Asian giant hornet made its way to the west coast of the United States.

But numerous bug experts have said what they call the "hornet hype" reminds them of the 1970s public scare when Africanized honeybees, nicknamed “killer bees,” started moving north from South America. While these more aggressive bees did make it up to Texas and the Southwest, they didn’t live up to the horror-movie moniker.

“They are not ‘murder hornets.’ They are just hornets,” said Washington Agriculture Department entomologist Chris Looney, who is working on the state's search for these large hornets.

The facts are, experts said, two dead hornets were found in Washington last December, a lone Canadian live nest was found and wiped out last September and no live hornets have yet been seen this year.

Looney has a message for Americans: These hornets are not coming to get you. “The number of people who are stung and have to seek medical attention is incredibly small,” he said in an interview.

Hornet, wasp and bee stings kill on average 62 people a year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Japan, Korea and China, “people have co-existed with this hornet for thousands of years,” said Doug Yanega, senior scientist at the University of California Riverside Entomology Research Museum.

Yet bug experts across the country are getting worried calls from people who wrongly think they saw the Asian hornet.

“This is 99% media hype and frankly I’m getting tired of it,” said University of Delaware entomologist Doug Tallamy. “Murder hornet? Please.”

For people, the hornets are scary because the world is already frightened by coronavirus and our innate fight-or-flight mechanisms are activated, putting people on edge, said risk expert David Ropeik, author of “How Risky Is It, Really?”

“This year is unbelievable in a horrible, horrible way. Why shouldn’t there be murder hornets?” Berenbaum said.

The Shenandoah Valley Beekeepers Association has more than 100 members throughout the Valley.

__________

The Associated Press contributed to this article.