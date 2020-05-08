Valley brewery creates pretzel project for frontline workers

Just a few weeks ago, Lynn St.Clair, with Swover Creek Farms Brewery, was trying to find a way to help staff working at a nursing home in Woodstock.

St. Clair thought why not donate pizzas to make the staff a little less stressed and have something to eat.

"I donated pizzas for all three shifts and thought, well, maybe other people would want to give something," St.Clair.

She said the feedback was great and she wanted to help out more people around the county in a less expensive way.

That's when she came up with the Pretzel Project, where customers could buy a $4 pretzel on their online store and it would be delivered to a first responder.

So far, the brewery has had more than 50 orders and on Thursday, made a pretzel drop to the crew at Edinburg's Volunteer Fire Company.

Emily Craig, with Swover Creek Farms Brewery, said at the end of April, they also made several deliveries to fire stations. She said there's not many working at each station right now, but the firefighters really show their appreciation.

"I think they're probably just excited for that human contact, but you know, the pretzels are an added bonus," Craig laughed. "When we make a delivery, we always like to mention that these are pretzels that are donated for the community that they serve."

St.Clair said the community response has been terrific and they plan on continuing the project as long as orders are made.

If you would like to purchase a pretzel to donate, click here.