Honey Baked Ham in Harrisonburg sells more than 500 hams before Christmas day

As many were out purchasing last-minute side items for a Christmas feast on Tuesday, the Honey Baked Ham Company in Harrisonburg said they had their busiest day of the year.

The ham shop says this is their busiest time of the year selling whole hams and ham by the slice.

The store manager said between Monday and Tuesday, they sold more than 500 hams to families in the Shenandoah Valley.

The ham shop, once known as Heavenly Ham, also sells sides and desserts hoping to help customers who are too busy or cannot cook around the holidays.

The manager said they stay busy year-round selling sandwiches for lunch. However, this time of the year it just pick up orders. For some, it becomes a Christmas tradition.

"It's a Christmas tradition for my sister and me to come to, Honey Baked Ham, and get ham," Betsy Wood, a customer said. "It's delicious, it's moist, and it's just awesome ham, and we always have it for Christmas."

Wood said she's not the only one who makes it a tradition because she noticed the line was long on Tuesday.