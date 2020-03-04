Valley business leaders discuss diversity in business

Diversity in business was the key topic on Wednesday for some of Harrisonburg's biggest leaders in business.

The event had different panels and speakers on its three main topics.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce hosted "Diversity in Business," an event to grow and encourage the Shenandoah Valley's workforce. The event held discussions on ageism, women and veterans all in the workplace.

Dr. Megan Healy, a chief workforce development advisor for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's cabinet, was one of the panelists.

"We also need to talk to employers about looking at diverse pools of applicants to bring into their company," Dr. Healy said. "We have an aging population, replacement jobs, new jobs, we have different types of jobs. So, we want to make sure that all Virginians have those opportunities to get those jobs."

There was also a reveal at the event. Carla Harris, a vice chairman of global wealth management at Morgan Stanley, will be the Valley Business keynote speaker.