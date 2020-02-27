Valley car dealerships not expecting coronavirus disruptions in near future

Trump administration officials said in a press conference Wednesday the risk of Americans catching the novel coronavirus remains low as South Korea, Italy, and other nations face rising cases.

Cars at CMA's Valley Honda in Staunton. | Credit: WHSV

Meanwhile, health officials said there are now at least 60 confirmed cases in the United States. None have been in Virginia; potential cases have been investigated here, but none tested positive.

Businesses in the Shenandoah Valley do have the potential to be affected by the coronavirus though: if people are not able to work and supply chains are shut down overseas.

"We see shipments almost daily from the eight manufacturers that we have," President and Managing Partner of CMA's Valley Dealerships, Scott Simons, said.

Many automakers operate outside of the United States. CMA's Valley Dealerships in Staunton get shipments from here in the U.S. as well as from different countries, including Mexico, Japan and China.

"Some of those parts that are produced in China, if they become in short supply, they continue to keep the factories closed, it could affect our business," Simons said.

Simons said there haven't been any issues yet, but that they are keeping a close eye on it.

"We get an update from our manufacturers about once a week in an email that kind of gives us a status because some of the parts are manufactured over there," Simons said.

If a supply disruption were to happen, Simons said that would mean they would have to sell more more used cars rather than new ones. He said consumers could also see a rise in prices of their inventory if supply becomes low and demand becomes high.

Simons said the dealerships have had to deal with a shortage of supplies in the past, so he feels prepared should it happen again.

"I'm sure our manufacturers will pull inventory from different areas and different countries to make sure we have enough supply," Simons said. "We don't see any issues coming in the near future, so although we feel very bad with what's happening in China, right now, it's business as usual."

While there are no concerns on the horizon with dealerships in the Valley, Simons says if anything does change, he will be sure to communicate that with the public.