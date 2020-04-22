Valley celebrates 50th Earth Day at home and virtually

While we are unable to celebrate the 50th Earth Day together physically due to COVID-19, many organizations throughout the Shenandoah Valley found alternative ways to still promote environmental protection.

Earth Day Every Day, an environmental organization of Harrisonburg, had been planning events for this day since this past summer.

Some of the events included a mosaic about plastic waste, expected to be installed on the corner of East Market and Main St. in downtown Harrisonburg, and they had planned for keynote speakers talking on the subject of zero waste.

"Tonight at JMU, Bea Johnson who is the author of, Zero Waste Home, was going to be with us," Elly Swecker, founder of Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg, said. "She was going to do a keynote talk on her process of becoming zero waste."

Due to Governor Ralph Northam's executive orders on social gathering and staying at home, they were no longer able to meet, but Swecker asked the community to make signs to place in their yards on what they feel is important about Earth Day.

Those signs will be shared on the organization's Facebook page for everyone to see.

Joanne Baker created a sign about limiting single use plastics and has hers displayed off of Oakdale Drive.

"My sign says less plastic would be fantastic," Baker said. "I mean we can actually do something with our plastic, it doesn't have to go the landfill, 30 percent of things in the landfill doesn't have to be there."

Baker said putting up her sign has gotten a lot more attention from her neighbors than normal, because they're outside walking more.

The organization will also be putting up videos on their page about how their families go about reducing waste around their home.

Videos will be continued to be put out regularly after Earth Day. Swecker said the mosaic will be installed sometime next week and took inspiration from art students created at East Rockingham High School.

Other organizations such as the Wildlife Center of Virginia held live streams from their facility to talk about different topics with the community.

Their livestream will be going on until 5 p.m. and you can find it here.

Instead of cleaning up together, the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA Youth Volunteer Corps group cleaned up different areas of their community.

The clean-up was apart of a national program with Keep Nature Wild and Corrie Park at the Made; By the People, For the People of Downtown Staunton.

The annual observance of Earth Day started in 1970 because of growing concern over air pollution caused by leaded gas.

It’s widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world. It’s marked by more than 1 billion people every year in more than 190 countries.