Shenandoah Valley celebrates National FFA Week

It's time to show off your blue corduroy jacket in time for National Future Farmers of America (FFA) week.

Turner Ashby High School has more than 200 FFA members.

The week-long celebration is used to promote agriculture studies throughout the United States.

Having started more than 90 years ago right here in the Shenandoah Valley, the organization has impacted many residents in across the country and still continues to do so.

Students at Turner Ashby High School said being a part of agriculture-centered classes in school shows there's more to FFA than just living or working on a farm.

"I think that without the agricultural background that we're getting here at school, a lot of people wouldn't know where things come from and wouldn't have the education from different classes that we get here," Matt Williams, a senior at Turner Ashby, said.

Being a part of a local chapter of FFA is a family tradition for many. Williams said he got started in FFA when he was a 7th grader at William S. Pence Middle School and his uncle and grandfather's involvement in agriculture sparked his interest.

For Loren Satterwhite, a junior at Turner Ashby, she said her sister, father, and grandfather were in FFA, but after taking her first ag class in 8th grade, she fell in love with the organization.

"A lot of national FFA week is getting FFA chapters out into the community," Satterwhite said. "By doing that, we're getting more and more people to bring awareness to agriculture and bringing out those misconceptions."

On Tuesday, more than 180 donors raised over $13,000 with the Virginia FFA to provide 236 corduroy jackets to incoming members.

If you're interested in donating to Virginia FFA, click here.