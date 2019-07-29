Valley church gives back in week long project

Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene is creating what they call the "Best Week Ever" in Harrisonburg, as they start and finish 12 different projects to benefit the community this week.

The church said more than 200 volunteers will work on the projects that will tackle real needs in the community.

During Sunday services, volunteers filled more than 1,000 bags of snacks that the church plans to give out during the week as random acts of kindness for first responders and community members.

Starting on Monday and on Wednesday volunteers will be at the Lowes in Harrisonburg serving free hot meals for anyone, with lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m.

On Monday and Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. the church will serve a free lunch for members of the community at Our Community Place located near downtown Harrisonburg.

Tuesday at Valley View, the church will be giving free food boxes to families in need, as well as Friday at Spotswood and Ceder Hill II.

Friday, the church will provide another free meal at Our Community Place at 3 p.m., as well as a free store so those in need can get clothing items.

Saturday will be a free yard sale at the Rockingham County Municipal Building Parking Lot at 7.a.m.

Samuel Montanez, a Pastor with the church, said they will also be working on large scale construction projects throughout the Friendly City.

"We're also building two playgrounds in two different locations in our city in some underprivileged neighborhoods," Montanez said. "We feel those communities are well deserving so we're going to build those for the kids who live there."

Montanez said the church started planning the project week since last October and has had help with community members donating materials to build with.

He said they will also be working on a project to restore a family's home, to improve their quality of living.

Montanez said the big take away for the church this week is just making sure people love living in Harrisonburg.

