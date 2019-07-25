Valley colleges part of Virginia Private College Week

Three colleges in the Valley are participating in Virginia's Private College Week this week. Mary Baldwin University, Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College are all offering tours as part of the week's events.

It's a way for prospective students and their families to see what private colleges in the area have to offer. Matt Munsey is the associate vice president of undergraduate admissions at MBU. As part of the week, MBU is offering tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and a tour at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Munsey said this week is about showing potential students what campus life has to offer.

"We're a close-knit community," Munsey said. "So whenever we can open our doors and allow folks to be on campus, and meet some of those individuals that they would meet when they're here and really work side by side with along their educational journey, it's great to be able to do that."

Munsey said students will be able to speak with faculty and staff and to learn about how they can make Mary Baldwin work for them.

"They'll have an opportunity to walk around and meet with someone not only on the admissions process but also on the financial aid process as well, to see if there are any questions they might be able to answer," Munsey said.

Bridgewater College is also hosting two admissions sessions each day during the week, at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and a 9 a.m. session on Saturday. Eastern Mennonite University is holding sessions at those times as well as part of the week.

For more information on the sessions, or to schedule a time to visit, you can contact each school directly.