Valley couple sends SweetNanaCakes goodie bags to Augusta Health staff

Shannon Tinsley, the owner of SweetNanaCakes in Waynesboro, said a local couple reached out to her with a special order amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

They wanted to have treats delivered to Augusta Health’s Emergency Department to remind the staff the work they’re doing is appreciated!

"They wanted to send their well wishes and tell them they appreciated what they were doing to keep our community safe and healthy, so we were happy to oblige and send it down there," Tinsley said.

Her team got to work making cookies, short breads, muffins and brownies to make the goodie bags to send in hopes of putting smiles on the faces of those who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It renews your faith in humanity, it shows that we all are connected. It's just that small little gesture that can mean so much in this uncertain time," Tinsley said.

Her team is now working on treat bags for staff at Sentara RMH too, and they are able to do more special orders like this if you have someone in mind you would like to send treat bags to.

The bake shoppe is open and making sure they do not exceed the 10-people limit in their store. They are also offering curbside pick-up service and are hoping to get a delivery service started next week.

SweetNanaCakes is located at 2406 Jefferson Hwy., or you can call them at (540) 569-2365