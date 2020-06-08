Valley CrossFit gym to end affiliation after CEO remarks on George Floyd

CrossFit gyms across the country and in Harrisonburg are dropping the CrossFit name after CrossFit's CEO, Greg Glassman, tweeted out offensive remarks regarding George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis after an officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to the neck for nearly 9 minutes.

Hayden said the owners will likely change the name before the end of this year.

Since 2011, CrossFit Harrisonburg has been operating under the same name, but by the end of this year, that will change it as they plan to separate from the CrossFit brand.

"We as CrossFit Harrisonburg do not condone that sort of language he used and we don't condone racism," Maria Hayden, of CrossFit Harrisonburg, said.

Hayden and the owners of the gym said they are all disappointed in the comments Glassman made on social media over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation tweeted out a photo that stated "Racism Is A Public Health Issue."

In response, Glassman said, "It's Floyd-19," and continued to criticize a modeled solution to racism put out by the institute.

"We had been thinking for a while to disaffiliate with CrossFit and this was the straw that broke the camel's back," Hayden said. "It became really apparent with the COVID-19 crisis. There was absolutely no support for CrossFit affiliates across the nation during that crisis and then with the Black Lives Matter movement, he has been utterly silent and when he decides to speak out, it is racist."

The gym is looking at ways to change their name by the end of this year when their contract expires with CrossFit. Hayden said their gym will still be around to continue to provide the same strength training workouts: just under a new name.

Other gyms in the Valley are also feeling the same way; Rocktown CrossFit and Sports Performance feel the CEO is ignoring CrossFit's core values.

"We built our business around this brand and something like this happens, we're hoping that he comes forward and say I need to remove myself and that we can let somebody step in," Nate Black, the owner of Rocktown Crossfit and Sports Performance, said. "If that's not something they wanna do, then we don't want to be a part of it ourselves."

Glassman did go to Twitter on Sunday to apologize and, in part, said he made a mistake about the words he chose, but not a racist mistake.

Hayden provided WHSV a Google Document with more than 300 CrossFit gyms from across the world that are dropping their affiliation.

Reebok has also dropped its ties with the CrossFit sport.