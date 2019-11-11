Valley events honor Veterans Day

On Monday, people around the Shenandoah Valley honored veterans during different events. For some veterans we spoke with, Veterans Day isn't about them, but about remembering those who served and didn't come home.

The Harrisonburg VFW honored veterans during a ceremony on Monday. | Credit: WHSV

"I served with young boys my same age, which was around 18, and a lot of them gave the ultimate sacrifice, and I want to honor them," Edward Black, a Vietnam Army veteran, said.

Black attended the Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the Harrisonburg VFW. They fired the cannon outside Memorial Hall, like every year, and reflected on those who have served.

"It's something that we need to really think about and honor," Black said.

Black said during ceremonies like these, he thinks about the sacrifices that all veterans make. Charles Carter, another Vietnam Army veteran, said he also thinks about other veterans.

"It was important to me to walk in the parade yesterday, just for the POW-MIAs, the guys that can't make it, didn't make it," Carter said.

Carter said he hopes people are thinking about what veterans have done for the country on this day.

"You got a freedom of choice, religion that you're going to, you're getting to vote," Carter said. "Look at all the people in the world who don't have anything like that. And your fighting men is what got that."

James Madison University also honored Veterans Day with 7,008 flags on the Quad. Each flag honored a veteran who made the ultimate sacrifice in the War on Terror.

The Veteran Scholar Task Force, the Student Veteran Association, the JMU Army and Air Force ROTC programs and the Military Occupation and Intelligence Association all worked together for the display.

