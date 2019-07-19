Valley farmers protect livestock from hot temperatures

With hot temperatures on Friday and Saturday, farmers in the Shenandoah Valley are making sure their livestock feel comfortable and cool outside.

Frank Will said they have more than 80 cows in their heard they look after every day.

Frank Will, with Mount Crawford Creamery, said during this time of the year they make sure to keep cow troughs filled with water and keep all the fans on in their barns.

He said, oftentimes, cows will look for shade when outside underneath trees, and if they get too much sun, they'll start to show it.

"You can tell, if they're standing around just panting like a dog, you know that they're hot," Will said. "So you just try and get those cows to the watering trough, under the fans, and sometimes we'll spray them off in the barn while we're milking them."

Will said they also try to keep as many flies away as possible to keep the cows comfortable, and they always keep a close eye on younger cows as they are more susceptible to the heat.

When it comes to your pets, make sure you know the signs of heat stroke in animals.