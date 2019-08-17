Local group pushes for congressional term limits

A local group with the lofty goal of gathering enough support to impose limits on how long members of the United States Congress can serve met on Saturday for a community discussion.

Term Limits of U.S Congress Political Action Committee, based in Linville, talked in Harrisonburg about strategies for changing the current rules, which allow senators and representatives to represent states and districts for several years — sometimes even decades.

For instance, former Republican congressman Bob Goodlatte served for more than two decades after initially campaigning on term limits for members of Congress.

Dale Greywolf, the director of the PAC, acknowledged several other organizations across the country with a similar goal.

"The longer in office and the longer in power, the greater the probability of corruption," Greywolf said. "Then, their focus becomes on other things other than the people they serve."

Other elected positions which have term limit restrictions include the U.S. President (two consecutive terms) and Virginia Governor (no consecutive terms).

The group planned to have another meeting on Sunday at 11 a.m. at Traditions Restaurant.