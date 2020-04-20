Valley homeless living in motels thanks to emergency funding

The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) in Waynesboro together with the Valley Community Services Board (VCSB) recently moved almost 50 homeless individuals into motel rooms amid Virginia’s stay-at-home order.

Area agencies and businesses are helping provide food and daily operations, but Lydia Campbell with VCSB says there is already a waitlist with 19 people, and funding for the motel rooms runs out in just two weeks.

“We’re hoping that the state makes funding more available. We’re hoping that between now and then we have another solution,” Cambell stated. “But I just don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

If you are looking for shelter please call the homeless services line and leave a message at 540-213-7347.

Campbell says they could always use landlords willing to work with the VCSB to provide rapid rehousing.

Otherwise, for people who want to help, the Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is a non-profit organization that operates primarily on donations from the community.