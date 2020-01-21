Lawmakers from the Valley proud of Monday's rally in Richmond

Police said more than 20,000 people flooded the streets of Virginia's State capitol on Monday rallying against proposed gun control measures in the Commonwealth.

Page County Sherriff Chad Cubbage said he felt the event went great and was a sign for legislators in Richmond.

Virginia State Police said only one arrest was made and now 24 hours later people are reflecting on this year's Lobby Day.

"There were people here armed and there were those that were unarmed," Delegate Tony Wilt, (R) 26th District, said. "But, you know, with just one incident that speaks volume."

Del. Wilt said as he passed through Monday's rally he felt nothing but pride as not only a state delegate but also as a gun owner seeing so many people come together.

"Well it was very impressive that that number of people took the time out of their day," Del. Wilt said. "There were people from all walks of life but everyone came together with one common cause to make their voices heard."

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage also attended the rally and said Monday should have been an eye-opener for our state legislators.

"Richmond needs to be listening because the people sent a very clear message with the number of people that were there, " Sheriff Cubbage, said.

On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam thanked local law enforcement for their collaboration in making sure no incidents happened during the rally and after. Del. Wilt said law-abiding citizens should also be thanked and those who spent the time to clean up after Lobby Day.

"I also want to applaud the thousands and thousands of law-abiding citizens that came here," Del. Wilt said. "They stood for their constitutional rights and proved that we're not the problem."

Gun legislation, however, is advancing. The state senate voted on House Bill 240 which would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous.

The measure is set for a final vote later this week.