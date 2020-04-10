Valley legislators respond to Gov. Northam's proposed move of local elections

On Wednesday of this week, Governor Ralph Northam announced that he was postponing Virginia's June primaries by two weeks and recommending that the local elections scheduled in May be delayed until the same time as November general elections.

But Republican state lawmakers are not in agreement with the governor on delaying local elections by that long.

Northam's recommendation to move May elections to November has to be approved by the General Assembly when they re-convene for a special session on April 22. While the governor holds the authority to postpone primaries by up to two weeks, as he did with the June primaries, the governor cannot re-schedule local or state elections. But the General Assembly can.

However, our local Shenandoah Valley legislators, all Republicans, say they support moving local elections – but not all the way to November.

Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham), along with fellow Shenandoah Valley Delegates John Avoli (R-Staunton), Ronnie Campbell (R-Fairfield), Chris Runion (R-Bridgewater) and Tony Wilt (R-Harrisonburg) issued the following joint statement on Friday in response to the govern'rs announcement.

“I support delaying the election until June, to be held at the same time as the Primary elections. I also hope the Governor will not order absentee votes already cast to be discarded,” said Delegate Avoli. Delegate Campbell added, “There are fair and reasonable concerns that Virginia could be hitting the peak of its COVID-19 curve around May 5, and that we should therefore follow social distancing and other containment methods urged by the CDC and Virginia Coronavirus Taskforce. I support postponing the May 5 date –but not to November.” “The Governor has suggested that absentee ballots already cast for the May election be thrown out. This is not the best solution to this problem. Our voter registrars are more than capable at ensuring these ballots are kept safe and are counted at the appropriate time,” said Delegate Runion. Delegate Tony Wilt added, “The Governor has already moved the June 9 primary date to June 23, and there is no reason why municipal elections could not also take place on that same day.” Senator Obenshain concluded, “We sincerely hope the Governor will reconsider his proposal. There is an option that keeps Virginians safe and healthy, keeps local self-determination in place, does not subordinate local issues to the furor and din of a Presidential election, and maintains the high level of integrity that our electoral system requires and that our citizens expect.”

Republicans on the state level with the Virginia GOP and on the local party level had advised all members of the party to apply to vote absentee while implying in some statements that the June 9 date for Gov. Northam's executive order had been purposefully tied to the primary date, though the day also has elections for House of Representatives primaries including Democrats.

The primary elections, in our area, will determine Virginia's Republican nominee to run for U.S. Senate against Sen. Mark Warner. Virginia's presidential primary, which only included Democratic candidates because the state Republican Party chose to choose a presidential nominee at convention instead, happened on Super Tuesday at the beginning of March. Other areas of Virginia will have primaries for House of Representatives races, including Democrat and Republican nominees.

The governor's full recommendation for local elections proposes a plan for one ballot in November that includes both national elections and the local elections that would have been held in May. All voters qualified for November voting would be able to vote, including voters who weren't registered in time for May elections, giving people more time to register if they couldn't due to COVID-19.

Local officials whose terms are currently set to end on June 30 will continue in their roles if that plan is approved until their successors are elected on Nov. 3 and qualified to serve.

Northam said his recommendations and his order on the primary were made after discussing the changes with Virginia's congressional delegation, as well as leaders in the state House and Senate.