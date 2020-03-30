Valley library looking to hear your COVID-19 story

You may not be able to check out books from the library in the next few weeks, but the Shenandoah County Library is looking to read your COVID-19 story.

Hottel said they will get in touch with volunteers on where and when to collect your journal or recording.

Zach Hottel, the archivist for the library, said they are asking volunteers to record how COVID-19 is affecting their lives or the lives of family members.

Hottel said you can do this multiple ways: through a journal, video recording, artwork, or with photos.

The goal of the project is to preserve the records as a part of the county's historic narrative for future researchers.

"We want to take the chance to start collecting information now and really give people the opportunity to become a part of what is eventually going to be the COVID-19 story locally," Hottel said.

The library said the records will be added to their archival collection and made available to the public in at least one year.

If there are certain items you would not like to be made public, the library will honor your request.

If you're interested in being a part of the project, email zhottel@countylib.org.