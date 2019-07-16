Valley man looks back on his contribution to the moon landing

A Shenandoah Valley man is looking back on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing as one of his greatest contributions in life, as he helped work on parts for the lunar module.

Morris said this card was given to him in appreciation for all the hard work he did.

Kenneth Morris, who once worked for the General Electric plant in Waynesboro, said back in the 60's, the plant was contracted to work on electrical relays that would go into the module by Northrop Grumman, an aeronautics company.

Morris was a part of the Apollo Quality Reliability Team, where his job was to test the relays in a vacuum to make sure they worked like they would in space.

He said he remembered watching the landing on TV and had a sigh of relief, knowing his contribution actually worked.

"Relieved is the word, because we were on standby if something went wrong," Morris said. "You know anyone that was involved and tested it had to be by their phone or back in the plant."

Morris said he looks back on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing as one of his greatest achievements.

"I'm proud of it, that's the best I can say right now," Morris said " I mean, how many people can say that they had a portion or even a teeny bit, of contribution in getting men to the moon and back safely?"

Morris said he continued to work on the team for most Apollo missions before the space program ended.

July 16 marks the anniversary of the launch of the Saturn V rocket. Saturday, July 20 will mark the day the astronauts landed on the lunar surface, and NASA is hosting a wide range of celebrations around the country.