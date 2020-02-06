Valley mom pushes bill that would add manslaughter charge for deaths of unborn victims

After losing her son before he ever had a chance at life in 2018, a mother in Elkton is hoping to pass a bill this General Assembly session to make sure no parent in the Commonwealth has to go through the same pain as her.

In June of 2018, Taylor Shifflett, an Elkton woman, said she was involved in a car crash off of Route 340.

She said the vehicle that hit her was traveling more than 90 mph and was fleeing from police after a traffic stop.

Shifflett said she sustained life-threatening injuries, was in a coma, and had to have multiple surgeries. She said it was the worst pain she felt in her life – not because she was hurt, but because her son died in the crash.

"The most important thing was, I was pregnant," Shifflett said. "I was six months pregnant and due to the speed of impact, my child died on impact."

She said the driver who hit her vehicle was charged and later convicted, but not for charges related to the death of her son, Caleb.

Shifflett is hoping to change that in the Commonwealth of Virginia by working with Del. Robert Bell on House Bill 686. .

The bill would charge a person for manslaughter for killing the fetus of another accidentally with reckless disregard for human life.

Right now, the bill is still in a House subcommittee, but Shifflett is hoping to get the support needed to pass the bill into law. She has created a petition online with more than 6,000 signatures.

Shifflett said she's just looking for justice for her son and for parents who may be in the same situation.

"I do not care about what he did to me, if, honestly, it would have just been me in the car, I wouldn't have done anything," Shifflett said. "It's a simple fact that he took a life and he's not being held responsible for that."

