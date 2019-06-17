Valley museum opens exhibit telling the story of orchard growers

On Sunday, the Plains District Memorial Museum in Timberville opened a new exhibit that looks at the history of orchard growers in the Valley and how they shaped the community.

The museum had four orchard owners at the opening event of the exhibit who discussed what it's like to grow fruit in the Valley. Most of the speakers had family members who were growers, some dating back to the late 1700's.

Part of the exhibit in the museum included tools that were used by farmers in the 1930's to create apple products. Two of those tools include an apply cider presser and an apple butter kettle.

The exhibit also shows the impact orchard growers had in the plain district such as Howard S. Zinger, an orchard grower in the 1930's.

"He was quite innovative and he tried to process all his fruit right here in the Valley," Laura Roberts, a co-organizer of the exhibit, said. "By doing this he gave jobs to people, so they wouldn't have to leave and so that was an important part that was happening back then."

You can visit the exhibit at the museum Thursday through Sunday between 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. and as you head out you can grab some fresh locally grown apples provided by the museum.

