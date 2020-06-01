Valley museums affected by COVID-19 says grant money will help

It can be hard to find something that hasn't been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes local historical sites.

For two museums in the Shenandoah Valley, this time of year is supposed to be full of school and group trips, tours overseas, and talks. However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

"We were gearing up to have record numbers of school groups, of group tours, in addition to our regular visitors," Robin von Seldeneck, president and CEO of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum, said.

"We organize at least three overseas trips to battlefields where the Virginia National Guard fought in WWI and WWII," Edmund Potter, curator at the Stonewall Brigade Museum, said.

Instead, their doors have been shut, cutting off significant sources of revenue, leaving mainly the income they get from donations.

"Aside from that, we've been cut to nothing, and so it's about 60 percent of our revenue," von Seldeneck said.

Both museums received grants from the Historic Sites Emergency Grant Fund, an initiative of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation. They said that money will make a difference for them.

"It makes an important difference to us," Potter said. "Because we are not a for profit organization, and it is a labor of love."

Potter said the grant will allow himself and their executive director to continue to be paid, as well as keep the exhibits safe.

"It allows us to help keep the lights on," Potter said. "Because even if there's no one here, we still need to have a security system, we need to have lights, we need to have climate control. Critical things."

At the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum, von Seldeneck said they received a paycheck protection loan for their employees, but their grant will also help them protect the artifacts and papers.

"That's what makes us a museum, and a presidential library, is the artifacts, and the archives, the papers that we have, and that we have to maintain those at the best possible way that we can," von Seldeneck said.