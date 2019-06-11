Valley nursing home under performing, report says

A recent report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, better known as CMS, says that five Virginia nursing home facilities are continuously under preforming in state survey agency inspections. One of those facilities is right here in the Valley.

The Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center in Fishersville is a candidate for the Special Focus Facility Program, or SFF.

The Special Focus Facility Program was created for CMS to check in with certain facilities more frequently. Those facilities were previously performing poorly on various surveys.

Of the 400 facilities that qualify as candidates for the Special Focus Facility Program, only 88 nationwide are able to participate with hopes that they can meet certain standards.

According to the report, participants of the SFF program are surveyed every six months and they have to make their status public.

Candidates for the program, like the Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center, are considered low performers by CMS, but due to limited resources, they receive no additional oversight and do not have to make their status public.

A facility's overall rating is determined by surveying and inspections, staffing and data and quality scores.

According to medicare.gov, Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center received an overall much below average rating compared to others across the country.

You can check the ratings of nursing homes in the area by using the nursing home compare tool.

Nursing homes that are current participants in the SFF program will have a yellow caution triangle next to the name.

Two Pennsylvania senators are working to make information and operations of SFF participants and candidates accessible to the public, so people can make informed decisions on what care facility is right for their loved one.

WHSV has reached out to the Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center and its parent company, Consulate Health Care, for comment, but we have not heard back yet.