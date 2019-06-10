Valley organization wears orange to bring awareness to gun violence

Over the weekend you may have noticed people wearing the color orange. The reason was to bring awareness to gun violence and safety around Virginia.

The Harrisonburg chapter of Mom's Demand Action hosted an event in Hillandale Park on Sunday to speak about gun safety and the recent tragedy in Virginia Beach.

The group also discussed Governor Ralph Northam's recent call for a special session to talk about solutions to gun violence.

"You should not have to be fearful when someone stands up in a movie theater or when doors open in your place of worship," Liz Howley, with Moms Demand Action, said. "So I'm grateful that our administration in the state of Virginia is looking for positive movement."

The organization honored the 12 victims from Virginia Beach at the event by having their names on a board.

The organization said the color orange is worn because that is the color that Hadiya Pendleton’s friends wore in her honor after she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15. Just one week after performing at President Obama’s 2nd inaugural parade in 2013.