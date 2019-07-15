Valley parents continue battle with childhood cancers in honor of their son

The fight for two Valley parents against childhood cancer continues after their son's recent passing.

Last year, we first introduced you to Colton Kopcinski, who was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and was welcomed home with a police escort and crowds of supporters for miles along Route 340.

Colton went through multiple cycles of a variety of treatments from children's hospitals across the country, but sadly, he lost his battle two weeks ago.

Stephanie Kopcinski, Colton's mother, said his family is still trying to bring more awareness to childhood cancers in honor of him, by raising money and participating in the Charlottesville Curesearch Walk.

She said helping others fight cancer was something Colton always talked about doing.

"He would tell me in the hospital, 'Mommy, I wanna help all kids with cancer – not just Leukemia, but all kids with cancer,'" Kopcinski said. "He knew that there were many different types besides Leukemia, so that's what we're gonna do in his honor."

The walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28. If you would like to register to help or donate, click here .

You can also donate to the Colton Strong campaign for the walk here .