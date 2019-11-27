Valley power crews on standby with strong winds forecasted on Thanksgiving

With strong winds in the forecast for Thanksgiving, the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is encouraging its customers to prepare.

The company plans to have extra support staff on standby and ready to respond should the winds knock out power in its coverage area.

A spokeswoman said "blinking" of the lights may happen and is a normal occurence when it's windy outside.

According to a press release, if outages do occur, restoration time may be delayed due to the mechanical limitations of using bucket trucks in high winds for the safety of its crews.

The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative reminds customers to never make any attempts to clear trees or other debris from power lines. Those with such impacts should call 1-800-234-7832.

If customers do lose power, they are urged to call 1-800-234-7832.

SVEC advises that you prepare a home outage kit. Items to include are:

· Flashlights and extra batteries

· A battery operated radio

· Candles or lanterns and matches

· An alternate source of heat

· Canned or packaged foods, powdered milk and beverages, dry cereal

· Water (one gallon per person per day for drinking; fill bathtub and other containers for flushing toilets and other needs)

· Non-electric can opener

· Disposable plates and utensils

· Camp stove or other emergency cooking device

· Extra blankets or sleeping bags

· Fire extinguisher

· First aid kit

· If needed, extra baby food, formula, diapers

Always avoid contact with downed power lines and make sure your cell phone is charged in the event of an outage.