Some valley restaurants with outdoor seating reopen after COVID-19 shutdowns

Phase one of Virginia's reopening plans began on Friday and local restaurants with outdoor seating have been preparing for their reopening, but business is looking a bit different than usual.

Patio seating for a limited number of customers is now allowed at restaurants around the valley.

Outdoor seating is more spaced out, the staff is wearing PPE and other changes are going on behind the scenes to make sure customers and staff are safe.

"The main thing throughout this week was customers, and our employees as well," Joe Fowler, general manager at Billy Jack's in Harrisonburg, said. "Their safety and their concerns are our number one priority throughout all of this making sure that they feel safe coming back."

Jack Brown's and Magnolia's both reopened their patios, but are serving only nine to 10 guests at a time.

"That's also just one thing I've been going over with my staff is just making sure that we're doing all the things that we're supposed to be doing and that the public and our customers feel comfortable when they see us," Chris Kay, the manager of Magnolia's, said.

Both restaurants are distancing customers, increasing the cleaning of restrooms, frequently touched objects including pens used to sign bills.

"We've been really aware of the fact that customers want to know what you're doing and want to know what steps you're taking, they want to know the specifics," Fowler said. "They want to know specifically that you are wiping everything down, that you are touching every surface with sanitizer."

Kay said even though Magnolia's can only serve ten people on their patio, the staff are excited to be back at work.

"Everyone making a living is really looking forward to getting back and serving people and making the money they were used to making, even though we know we're not going to be anywhere near that anytime soon, but we're all just doing the best we can," Kay said.

Kay said once staff adjusts to the new procedures, they will reopen the rooftop seating at Magnolia's, as well.