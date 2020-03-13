Valley schools prepare for distance learning

On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all schools K-12 in the Commonwealth to be closed for the next two weeks due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Early Friday morning custodial staff were hard at work deep cleaning Smithland Elementary School.

Teachers and staff at Harrisonburg City Public Schools were hard at work Friday morning –before the announcement was made but while the city had closed schools locally for a day to make preparations – creating lesson plans for students and alternative ways to keep students studying during the closure.

Janis Churchill, principal of Smithland Elementary School, said her staff was working on resource bags to provide students with writing activities, science experiments that can be done at home, and educational games to take home.

"Essentially, we're working together and figuring out how do we get the learning in our student's hands, wherever they are," Churchill said.

Some teachers also took the day to make creative videos to send out to students during the closure. Some topics included cleaning around your home and personal hygiene.

Custodial staff were also in on Friday, continuing their deep cleaning of the school. That's something School Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said has been going on for weeks.

"The custodial staff has been doing that work all along since we started planning for this pandemic," Dr. Richards said. "So they've been cleaning those high touch surfaces and we have a checklist in terms of accountability."

Teachers and staff at Rockingham County Public Schools also came in on Friday to collaborate with other teachers on their distant learning plans.

Michael Vilacrusis, an English teacher at Turner Ashby High School, said he plans on students to utilize the Chromebooks the school division gave out at the start of the year.

"That makes things a lot easier for us in terms of setting up some kind of distance learning," Vilacrusis said. "So that's where a lot of focus teachers have been today, what can I do and how can I make use of this technology."

Both school divisions said they will be sending out more information to parents regarding the closure later Friday.

A little after 5 p.m. on Friday, Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced that they will provide bagged meals, including breakfast and lunch, to all children, regardless of income levels, on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the closure.

Meals will be served like a drive-through in school parking lots from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on those days.

You can find the city's meal delivery schedule, with locations, here.