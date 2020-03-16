Valley schools provide lunches for children amid closure due to novel coronavirus

Late last week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that all K-12 schools across Virginia would be closed for the next two weeks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Harrisonburg will provide a bagged lunch with two breakfasts and two lunches for children twice a week | Photo: WHSV

In the wake of that decision, local leaders are working to make sure students who receive free or reduced school meals continue to get them during the closure.

Below is a rundown of actions by our local school districts:

Harrisonburg:

Harrisonburg City Schools will start up its mobile cafe and add drive-through systems at every school in Harrisonburg to make sure students are fed.

Andrea Early, executive director of school nutrition, said the mobile cafe will be handled differently than usual to make sure everyone stays at a safe distance.

Students will receive a bag with two breakfasts and two lunches in it every Tuesday and Thursday. As time goes on, more non-perishable food items will be added for families.

Early said a lot of community partners have come together to donate food items to the school during this time.

"This has been definitely a challenge. It's a new way to think about meeting the nutrition needs of kids in a time where, you know, we still need to try to stay apart a little bit, but that doesn't take away these nutrition needs," said Early, ""The outpouring of support from our community has really been amazing and overwhelming."

The drive-through will literally be a drive through where parents or guardians can come through with their children and staff hands them a bag per child. Every school in the district will be providing drive-through meals.

The mobile cafe will have the same route as usual, but it will only run on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The drive through pick up will also be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are provided for children up to 18-years-old, regardless of income level.

Parents or children can text the word "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877-877 to find out the mobile cafe location that is closest to them.

Here is Harrisonburg's schedule for locations:

Spotswood Mobile Home Park

1715 Country Club Court

11:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Chestnut Ridge

181 Chestnut Ridge Drive

11:25 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.

Deer Run

899 Port Republic Road

11:55 a.m - 12:10 p.m.

Mosby Heights

2510 Mosby Court

12:25 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

University Place

36 South Avenue

12:50 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Broad Street Community Center

505 Broad Street

1:30 p.m. - 1:50 p.m.

Harris Gardens

215 Vine St

2:00 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

Dutch Mill/Holly Court

97 Dutch Mill Ct

2:25 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Rockingham County:

Rockingham County Public Schools tells WHSV they are developing a plan to provide meals to students during school closure. They plan to release more details on Monday afternoon.

Page County:

The school system will be providing delivered meals to homes. All children 18-years-old and under will qualify for a free meal and they do not need to be enrolled in Page County Schools.

According to school leaders, delivery times will be announced when they begin on Tuesday, March 17, and will take place Monday through Friday.

Meal requests can be found here or you can text or call 540-860-0848 to leave a message with the address for delivery, number of children at the residence and any food allergies.

Augusta County:

Augusta County Public Schools says they are planning to provide meals to students during the school closure, with more details to be provided this week.

Staunton:

Staunton Public Schools are providing a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch service for students at the front entrance of Shelburne Middle School from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 18, 20, 23, 25, and 27.

No application or income verification will be required.

You can find more on Staunton schools' response to the coronavirus here.

Shenandoah County:

The Shenandoah County school district says they are "currently developing plans to continue our school food program with announcements to be made by Monday the 16th."

Pendleton County:

Starting Monday, March 16, Pendleton County schools are making Grab-n-Go meals available at schools between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Students may pick up meals at any location, regardless of which school they attend, and all meals will be free to students.

The county is working to expand meal service to include bus stop deliveries.