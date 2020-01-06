Valley server to donate tips to Australian fire relief

A restaurant server is Staunton is hoping to make a difference for those battling the devastating fires in Australia.

Corree Darcus works at Applebee's in Staunton along Lee Jackson Highway. On Tuesday, he's donating all the tips he earns during his shift to the Australian Red Cross. Darcus said he wants to do more this year.

"In 2020, I want to look after other people," Darcus said. "I'm not expecting to get a ton of money here, just any little bit can help."

Darcus thought donating to the Australian relief efforts was important because he feels it needs more attention, especially with the increasing number of deaths of people and animals.

"I just hope that people take away that one act of kindness can really go a long way in helping change the world," Darcus said.

Darcus is working from 3:15 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. He said he hopes to encourage other servers to donate their tips, and there will be donation boxes in the restaurant, as well.