Valley students discuss impeachment proceedings

In at least one classroom in the Shenandoah Valley, college students are talking about the impeachment proceedings announced Tuesday evening by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

At Bridgewater College, Professor Bobbi Gentry's class discussed public policy and spent some time talking about the impeachment proceedings. Gentry said the proceedings fit right into the curriculum of her course, but its also important to her for her students to be aware of current events.

"I really endeavor to inform my students about how do we know things better, how can we actually engage better with politics," Gentry said.

Some of Gentry's students said the discussion in class on Wednesday had important insights for them.

"I think most people in the class were unaware that the impeachment proceedings were going on," junior Arianna Jones said. "We kind of learned about the whole system."

Gentry said it was important for her students to understand the entire process and how it could affect all aspects of the political system.

"It directly impacts how the president's able to do his job," Gentry said. "How Congress is going to be focused differently from what they would be focused on with public policy."

The class also talked about how the impeachment process works. Gentry said it was important to her that the class discussed the timing of the announcement.

"Definitely very informative understanding why it's happening now versus why it hasn't happened before," junior Daniel Jones said.

In addition to understanding the process, Gentry said her students needed to have context about how this compared to other past proceedings.

"This isn't an every day thing, not every president goes through this process," Gentry said. "This is a unique policy making period and it's also important, I really thought, to bring up why now."

Gentry said she believes this process will end up taking a while, but it's a topic she plans to continue talking about in her classes.