Valley teacher highlights need for consumer sciences teachers on the Rachael Ray Show

A Shenandoah Valley teacher was featured as a special guest on "The Rachel Ray Show" Tuesday morning.

Nicholas Zimmerman, who works for Peter Muhlenberg Middle School, with Rachael Ray on the Rachel Ray Show on Sept. 10, 2019.

Nicholas Zimmerman is a third-year Family & Consumer Sciences teacher at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School. He grew up and went to college at Bridgewater in the Valley, and he's stayed here to educate students too.

According to a press release from Shenandoah County Schools, Zimmerman was chosen by the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences to represent Family & Consumer Sciences teachers around the country.

In his spotlight with Ray that aired on CBS Tuesday morning, he brought national attention to the topic, which, as Ray pointed out, is the new umbrella term for what used to be known as home economics.

"I teach my students essential life skills in the areas of child development, human development, apparels, textiles, housing interiors and nutrition and wellness," Zimmerman said. "People need to understand that home economics never left. We evolved to meet the needs of our students and this current generation as we transitioned into family and consumer sciences."

On the show, he demonstrated for some of his students that went with him, as well as the audience, the proper way to hold a knife when chopping vegetables. He also made a quick stir-fry.

"There are twenty seven thousand family and consumer sciences teachers in the United States right now," he told Ray in the cooking segment. "And so when you're talking about a country as large as our country... "

'We need more," Ray finished.

"Right! We need more! And so people need to understand that home economics never left and we evolved to meet the needs of our students and this current generation as we transition into family and consumer sciences," Zimmerman said.

After his segment emphasizing the importance of the Family & Consumer Sciences curriculum, Ray provided his students at Peter Muhlenberg with four sets of her trademark 11-Piece Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware. Those will cover all four cooking stations in their classroom.

The episode was filmed on Thursday, Sept. 5 and aired on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

