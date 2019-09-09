Valley teacher to be a special guest on the Rachael Ray Show

A Shenandoah Valley teacher is going to be a special guest on the Rachael Ray Show this week!

According to a press release from Shenandoah County Schools, Nicholas Zimmerman, a third-year Family & Consumer Sciences Teacher at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School, will be Rachael Ray's featured guest on her show airing on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Zimmerman was chosen by the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences to represent teachers of the topic around the country.

The blurb on Rachael Ray's website for Tuesday's show reads "Get ready to get schooled today! Rachael is bringing in a home economics teacher who's picked up a few tricks from watching our show."

The school district says Zimmerman's segment emphasized the importance of Family & Consumer Science in schools and continued support of Career and Technical Education.

Zimmerman grew up and went to college in the Valley, and he's stayed here to educate students too.

The episode also features a shop teacher from Brooklyn, HGTV veteran Chip Wade, Beverly Hills, 90210" star Brian Austin Green, and a recipe for Hot & Sweet Sausage Ragu.

It was filmed on Sept. 5.

It will air on Sept. 10. In our area, you can watch it on WHSV at 9 a.m. In Charlottesville, you can catch it on WCAV at 9 a.m. In the Roanoke or Lynchburg area, it's on WDBJ at 9 a.m. In Richmond, tune in to WRIC at 1:07 a.m. In the tidewater area, you can find it on WVBT at 10 a.m.

