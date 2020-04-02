ValleyFest postponed due to COVID-19

ValleyFest, the annual beer and wine festival sponsored by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce and held at Massanutten Resort every year since 2000, has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The event is normally held on Memorial Day weekend, and was scheduled for May 23, 2020.

But with Gov. Ralph Northam's 'Stay at Home' order for Virginia and Virginia's state of emergency for COVID-19 set to run until June 10, the event for this year is being moved to September 19.

The Chamber of Commerce issued a statement on Thursday saying that they made the decision after "careful consideration, consultations with local authorities and following published guidance from the CDC."

The organizers say rescheduling the event, which this year is marking its 20th anniversary, will allow them to "provide the experience that our attendees, vendors, volunteer, sponsors, partners and staff expect and deserve in a safe environment."

Any tickets that were purchased for the May date will still be honored. However, anyone who had purchased tickets for the May event but will be unable to attend in September can get a full refund. They just need to contact Sara Wittig at sara@hrchamber.org or by calling 540.434.3862 x108.

The event is the largest fundraiser each year for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce and involves food trucks, crafts, and a wide variety of wineries, cideries,and breweries, as well as performances by local bands.

