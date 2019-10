UPDATE (6:32 a.m.)

Virginia Department of Transportation reports the vehicle crash at mile marker 298 in Shenandoah County is cleared.

There is no back up at this time.

-------

Drivers should expect delays of seven miles on I-81 north near exit 298 in Shenandoah County.

Virginia Department of Transportation reports this is due to a vehicle crash.

The north left shoulder and left lane are closed.